EU reflects upon May resignation

Posted on by Leave a comment

“President Juncker followed Prime Minister Theresa May‘s announcement this morning –without personal joy. He will respect and establish working relations with any new Prime Minister, whomever they may be – without stopping his conversations with Theresa May“, said the European Commission spokesperson, while announcing the reaction on the resignation during midday briefing for Brussels press corps.

The top EU negotiator Michel Barnier expressed his “full respect” to Theresa May for her determination to achieve orderly Brexit.

The resignation was announced in Prime Minister emotional statement, pointing out that she profoundly regrets failure to reach Brexit deal compromise, leading to orderly departure from the EU.

 

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s