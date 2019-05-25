Elisabeth Revol conquers Everest

French climber Elisabeth Revol (39), who was dramatically rescued last year from Himalaya peak Nanga Parbat, reached Lhotse, a day after conquering the top of Everest, her expedition organiser said.

French climber Elisabeth Revol, rescued last year from Pakistan's Mount Nanga Parbat, summited #Lhotse on the Nepal-China border Friday morning, a day after reaching the top of Everest, her expedition organiser said https://t.co/qxNb83y7Pp pic.twitter.com/OV98c9sgiW — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 24, 2019

“She summited Everest yesterday and reached the top of Lhotse this morning. Her health is well and she is heading down from Camp 3 now,” Rishi Ram Bhandari from Satori Adventures told AFP.

A huge congratulations to @ZabRevol Elizabeth summit of Everest without oxygen this morning around 9:40.

She had been very discreet since the events of the winter of 2018 at Nanga Parbat but Élisabeth Revol is back on the boards! https://t.co/o79Dhdjvep — Alpine Adventure (@Alpine_Pakistan) May 23, 2019

Ms.Revol was attempting to summit the mountains without supplemental oxygen in classical style of Alps climbing, becoming the first French woman to set the record.

Alpinisme. La Française Élisabeth Revol a gravi l’Everest et le Lhotse à la suite https://t.co/EcBhTkDdRd — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) May 24, 2019

Last year, Revol and Polish climber Tomek Mackiewicz were attempting to scale the 8,125-metre Nanga Parbat peak in winter, which ended in drama. Mackiewicz succumbed to sickness caused by lack of oxygen, and Revol was rescued by two champion climbers Denis Urubko (45), and Adam Bielecki (34) just on time. According to Revol she had badly frozen foot, hands, and already suffered hallucinations. The rescue duo ascended in the darkness of the night vertical ice cliffs to reach Revol, and ensure her transportation to the camp.