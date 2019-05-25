Dublin Greens remarkable rise

The Green party is in contention to win three Members of European Parliament (MEP) seats in Ireland’s European elections after an official exit poll said its three candidates are all on course for Brussels success.

The sorting of votes in the European and Local Elections has been underway since 9am this morning.

The European election counts for Ireland’s three constituencies will not start until tomorrow morning.

AMENDMENT

In his first interview after the exit poll predictions, the party’s leader, Eamon Ryan, says a ‘green wave’ in Ireland is reflecting what is happening in other European countries.

“There is a green wave of public consciousness in Ireland and we’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” said Mr Ryan.