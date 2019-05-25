Everest climbing claims more lives

As many as seven people have died on the mountain this week, while incredible images show 200 hundred climbers lining up in an attempt to reach the top of the world’s tallest peak.

#Everest saw a traffic jam near the balcony area after more than 200 climbers attempted to reach the #Summit yesterday morning. One of the climbers also lost his life on descent after he passed out near #Hillarystep. Picture courtesy: Lydia Bradey#Himalayas #Everest2019 #Nepal pic.twitter.com/NsPH8Z7nHq — The Karakoram Club (@KarakoramClub) May 23, 2019

An experienced Everest mountaineer and author, Pat Falvey, says that kind of congestion can create lethal conditions for the climbers, Irish Examiner reports.

Public concerns are being raised over dangerous unregulated tourism causing traffic jams in Himalaya at the summit of Mount Everest (8,848 m) amid the death toll among climbers continues to rise.

Galway man Kevin Hynes died in his tent on the mountain this week, just a week after Trinity College Professor Seamus Lawless from Wicklow went missing.

The world's highest queue. Climbers go crampon-to-crampon to reach Mount Everest summit #mountains #Everest pic.twitter.com/W9chhZyhcu — Giles Hewitt (@gileshewitt) May 23, 2019

“It is creating great danger, I don’t know if there is anything they can do about that other than to restrict the numbers every year”, Mr.Falvey explains. “But it is the cash cow for both Nepal and Tibet in relation to getting fees”.

However he finds it would be controversial to restrict tourism there, he continues, because it is the highest mountain in the world, and “people will want to ascend it.”