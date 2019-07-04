Von der Leyen vows cooperation among EU institutions

Ursul von der Leyen, endorsed by the EU leaders for European Commission president had a meeting with the European People’s Party MEPs in camera at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on July 3. She also made a press statement, explaining that the cooperation among EU insitutuions will be her proportion in case her candidacy is approved by the Europarliament.

It was a pleasure to meet with Ursula @vonderleyen, nominee to become @EU_Commission President. As a Minister, she strove for an equal, secure and fair society which leaves me in no doubt that the future of Europe is in safe hands. She can count on @EPP's full support. pic.twitter.com/B1PkQ1PL5B — Joseph Daul (@JosephDaul) July 3, 2019

Von der Leyen met with the newly elected president of the European Parliament Socialist David Sassoli, however the exchanged of view has not been revealed.