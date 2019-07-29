Italy PM condemns blindfolding of US suspect

Italian Premie Minister Giuseppe Conte has condemned the blindfolding of one of the two Americans students arrested in relation to the killing of a Carabiniere police officer in Rome last week.

A Roma per onorare la memoria di Mario Cerciello Rega, il vicebrigadiere ucciso con modalità efferate, mentre svolgeva il proprio dovere. Un uomo generoso, un marito premuroso, un carabiniere onesto. La vita spezzata di Mario è una profonda ferita per tutti noi. pic.twitter.com/9M2U98r35e — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) July 28, 2019

A photo emerged on social media at the weekend showing one of the suspects, 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, blindfolded and his hands handcuffed behind his back in a Carabiniere station.

“Italy is a State of the rule of law,” Conte wrote on Facebook. “We have principles and consolidated values” Conte wrote. “We must avoid being swept along by the wave of emotional reactions, while also taking into account that our legislation provides for life sentences for murder without any reduction in the term to be served”.

“This is in part the merit of stricter laws introduced by this government.” The Prime minister added that “now we must instead make sure that those with responsabilité act in such a way that these regulations be applied in a rigorous manner”.

Police say that they have confessed. An autopsy showed Cerciello Rega bled to death after being stabbed 11 times.

Elder allegedly stabbed the policeman while Natale-Hjorth punched his partner.

Italian Premier #Conte condemns blindfolding of American suspect in #Carabiniere police officer homicide case.https://t.co/sYTJxnJu5q — Ansa English News (@ansa_english) July 29, 2019