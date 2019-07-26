African migrants at large after policeman murder in Rome
A massive manhunt has been announced for two men presumably from North Africa after an on-duty Carabiniere policeman was stabbed to death in Rome at night from 25 to 26 July.
The Carabiniere Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega (35) was stabbed while conducting an arrest of two men suspected in theft when one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him several times. Both culprits escaped.
“I am sure they will be captured and he will pay for his violence to the end: forced labor in prison until he lives”, Interior minister Matteo Salvini said, commenting on the killing of the policeman in Rome.
Cerciello Rega was promptly taken to hospital by his colleagues, but died of the injuries sustained in the attack: among eight blows one was lethal, hitting the heart.
Cerciello Rega was appreciated by his colleagues and friends, he also carried out volunteer work in addition to his regular job.
Around hundred friends and relatives from his native region, Campania, traveled to Rome to pay tributes.
Cerciello Rega leaves behind a widow, whom he married just 43 days ago.
AMENDMENT:
Presumed assassin of the policeman a Moroccan citizen Mohammed SAID (44).