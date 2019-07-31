‘Gregoretti’ migrants distributed between EU states

Italy Interior Minister Matteo Salvini would soon be giving the go-ahead to disembarking over 100 rescued migrants still on board the Gregoretti coast guard vessel, according to his Facebook page announcement.

The boat has been in the Augusta port since July 27.

Salvini made it clear that he would not let them disembark until an agreement for their distribution would be reached among the EU member-states.

“In the coming hours I will authorise the disembarking because we are sure that the migrants will not be a burden on Italian citizens,” he said, explaining that “the problem has been resolved”.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is giving his blessing for the migrants aboard the Gregoretti Coast Guard vessel moored in Sicily to disembark now that five European countries have agreed to take them in.https://t.co/WP9INFrAaR pic.twitter.com/obfZz78C8n — The Italian Insider (@ItalianInsider1) July 31, 2019

“Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Portugal will take them in, alongside several Italian facilities” run by the Catholic church.

The Siracusa prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into the case of the ship and the captain was reportedly questioned.

“Italy cannot bear the arrival of more migrants. We have done our part and those migrants must go to Europe. However, our soldiers on that ship should not be treated like pirates,” Labor and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said. “Full respect” should be shown, insisted, “for the forces of order, full respect for the police and full respect for our soldiers.”

I welcome that 🇩🇪,🇫🇷,🇵🇹, 🇱🇺 and 🇮🇪 agreed to relocate persons from the Gregoretti and that many will also be received by the Church in 🇮🇹. This was made possible thanks to the intense coordination efforts @EU_Commission. It shows that temporary arrangements are urgently needed. — Dimitris Avramopoulos (@Avramopoulos) July 31, 2019

The European Commission performed a mediator role, collecting information from member-states willing to accept the migrants. After the agreement has been reached 115 adults and 16 unaccompanied minors were allowed to disembark.