International Cat Day: cats forever!

International Cat Day is a full 24 hours of across the world recognition and veneration of one of humanity’s oldest and most beloved pets. The festivities were put together for the first time in 2002 by, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), among other animal rights groups, to celebrate the most popular pet on the planet.

A very happy #InternationalCatDay to our Chief Mouser, Larry. pic.twitter.com/9tkVdsBdEr — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 8, 2019

An estimated 500 million cats are thought to be frolicking in gardens of planet Earth, which is wonderful, because owing a cat has been shown to improve mental health and to relieve stress, anxiety and depression.

Cats are reigning in offices of Prime ministers, and in hearts of presidents, guarding Foreign offices, and Hermitage museums. Some of them have even blogs and press-secretaries.

The Hermitage now has its own ‘Cattery’, today located in the vast Museum’s basement, as reached by a stone staircase. The ‘Hermitage Cats’ may be found in the galleries themselves or outside the Hermitage, even on the embankments of the river Neva. pic.twitter.com/s0R197egMr — Land of Meow (@LandOfMeow) March 27, 2019

However the cats are also victims of their own success, in Digital Age – the felines are confronted with new challenges as online sale:

“The EU Dog & Cat Alliance is calling for more attention to the rising issue of the online sale of pets.

“The vast majority of websites which sell pets in the EU are completely unregulated in more than three-quarters of Member States.

“This trade poses risks to pets being traded and consumers, who have very little protection from rogue sellers. Animals which have been illegally bred and traded can carry diseases such as rabies or Echinococcus multilocularis, which can be passed on to humans, or have genetic disorders which consumers are not aware of at the time of purchase.”