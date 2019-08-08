Spanish Steps sitting ban

Posted on by Leave a comment

Sitting on Rome‘s Spanish Steps ( Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti) is no longer allowed as the local police is imperative to apply the rules in a more stringent way, sources said to ANSA news agency. The famous steps are also considered to be a monument, meaning sitting or lying on them is banned.

The film Roman Holiday(1953), starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck  made the Spanish Steps famous to world audience.

Those who breach the ban risk a fine of 250 , which can go up to €400 if the steps are dirtied or damaged.

The stairway was designed by architects Francesco de Sanctis and Alessandro Specchi, commissioned by French diplomat Étienne Gueffier (1723–1725).

tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s