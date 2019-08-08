Spanish Steps sitting ban

Sitting on Rome‘s Spanish Steps ( Scalinata di Trinità dei Monti) is no longer allowed as the local police is imperative to apply the rules in a more stringent way, sources said to ANSA news agency. The famous steps are also considered to be a monument, meaning sitting or lying on them is banned.

The film Roman Holiday(1953), starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck made the Spanish Steps famous to world audience.

Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn perched there without a care in the 1953 film 'Roman Holiday.' But the Spanish Steps in Rome are now no longer a place for sitting. https://t.co/WPNjJbkowB — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 8, 2019

Those who breach the ban risk a fine of €250 , which can go up to €400 if the steps are dirtied or damaged.

The stairway was designed by architects Francesco de Sanctis and Alessandro Specchi, commissioned by French diplomat Étienne Gueffier (1723–1725).

Tourists in Rome are no longer allowed to sit on the Spanish Steps… https://t.co/2gbzZ4iTay pic.twitter.com/rSx0qKrUNL — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) August 7, 2019