Kyrgyz ex-President surrendered

Kyrgyzstan’s ex-president Almazbek Atambayev has surrendered to the authorities, the supporters of the former head of state confirmed to TASS news agency.

“Atambayev has been taken away from the territory of his residence by police agents,” a spokesman for Atambayev’s supporters said.

More than 50 people were injured, and one special police forces agent was killed when Atambayev‘s supporters resisted the operation aimed at detaining the ex-president, who has been investigated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has denied all allegations, claiming they are politically motivated, he insists on his innocence and called his supporter for protest demonstration in capital Bishkek.

Спецназ зашел на второй этаж дома в Кой-Таше. Там ли Алмазбек Атамбаев пока неизвестно. Некоторые сторонники бывшего президента захватили рации и щиты спецназа. pic.twitter.com/AEW9ylSqcn — ИА 24.kg (@_24_kg) August 7, 2019

AMENDED:

“We continue to follow this situation closely. We expect the situation to be resolved without escalation and in full respect of the Kyrgyz Republic’s legal framework” European External Action Service spokesperson said.