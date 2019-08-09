Salvini calls for snap elections

The League presented a motion of no confidence in Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the Senate on August 9 after the party’s leader the Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, said that the ruling majority no longer exists and called for early elections.

Italy government in crisis as Salvini calls for early elections https://t.co/w6m7Hpl7ui pic.twitter.com/qRTZHky03Y — La Stampa (@LaStampa) August 9, 2019

According to the motion there were too many disagreement within the government, including the approach to Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project: the 270-kilometer way would include a 58-km tunnel under the Alps mountain range, one of the longest tunnels in the world. Trains will run at an average speed of 220 km/h.

At present the EUR25 billion project is at risk due to the conflicting positions of the two parties backing the Italian government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, which has been in power since June 2018.

While the League is in favor of the project, though some officials raised concerns that Italy should rethink its financial obligation. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement is against major public works projects in general, believing they can be breeding grounds for corruption.

“Too many “no” are bad for Italy, which needs to grow and, therefore, to have new elections soon,” the League said. “Those who waste time, and it is to detriment of the country and they are only thinking about their positions”.

A present thet Lega party is polling ahead of all other Italian parties at 38%.

"Capitalizzare il consenso di cui il partito gode"

E' questo il motivo per cui Salvini dalla spiaggia interrompe l'attività di questo Governo. Ascoltate il Presidente @GiuseppeConteIT pic.twitter.com/e2JnMen6UF — Carlo Sibilia (@carlosibilia) August 9, 2019

Giuseppe Conte, the non-affiliated professor of private law, appointed by both parties to serve as the country’s Prime minister, said that Salvini must justify to parliament why he is calling for a new vote.