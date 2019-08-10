Open Arms migrants receive Hollywood-style support

The Spanish ship Open Arms has been stranded off Italy‘s island of Lampedusa for eight days because none of the EU governments is willing to accept any number of migrants from the group of the 121 passengers navigated from Libyan coasts.

The Hollywood star Richard Gere helped to bring food and supplies to the boat and asked for support for the migrants and NGO, whose passengers include nine-month-old Ethiopian twins.

“Everyone is doing okay now,” Gere said in a video published by Open Arms.

“The most important thing for these people is that they get to a safe port & be allowed to get off the boat.” Richard Gere, aboard the #OpenArms rescue ship with 121 people – including babies & children – who fled Libya. They are being denied entry to Italy & Malta. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/YKyk2Suw0c — Stefan Simanowitz (@StefSimanowitz) August 9, 2019

The rescue ship has been waiting for eight days for any EU government to welcome migrants. However not everybody is convinced by migrants drama: “Richard Gere on the Open Arms? I hope you get a tan and that you feel good … Since the ship is an NGO that flies the Spanish flag, they can disembark the 120 immigrants in Ibiza or Formentera, right?” wrote Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

Richard Gere sulla Open Arms? Spero che si abbronzi e che si trovi bene…

Visto che la nave è una Ong che batte bandiera spagnola possono far sbarcare i 120 immigrati a Ibiza o Formentera, sbaglio?https://t.co/rPx3S61PVT — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 9, 2019

The 70 years old asylum legislation, created after the WWII, has not been adapted after the collapse of the colonialism. It is worth mentioning that the key documents – the Geneva Refugée Convention (1951)and its 1967 Protocol, were concluded still in colonial context, while Ghana (formerly the Gold Coast) became the first sub-Saharan African country to gain its independence from European colonization in 1957. At times of endorsement of Geneva Convention, it was beyond imagination that the legislation would be used to enhance flows of illegal migration from African continent to Europe.