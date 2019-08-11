Russia demands Google to bloc “illegal” protests video

Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) sent a letter to Google demanding to stop using YouTube video hosting to advertise illegal demonstrations, the department’s website announced.

Russian media watchdog says it will treat Google as an organization meddling in Russia’s internal affairs and “undermining democratic elections” if YouTube keeps allowing the Russian opposition to advertise its unauthorized actions. https://t.co/OMv6V3OsoN — Leonid Ragozin (@leonidragozin) August 11, 2019

“According to the information available,” writes Roskomnadzor, “a number of players with YouTube channels purchase advertising tools from YouTube (such as push notifications) in order to disseminate information about unauthorized (illegal) public events, including those aimed at disrupting elections of federal and regional significance. “

“If Google does not give a response,” the agency underlined, “the Russian Federation will regard this as interference in the sovereign affairs of the state, as well as a hostile influence and obstructing the holding of democratic elections in Russia, leaving the right to an adequate reaction. “

Neither Roskomnadzor, nor Council of the Federation (Upper Chamber of Parliament) have yet explained what “forces”, “players” and “opponents” are in question.

Совет Федерации нашел признаки вмешательства США в выборы в Мосгордуму, заявил #сенатор Андрей Климов. Он напомнил, что 30 мая комиссия рассматривала вопрос о намерениях США и их партнеров вмешаться в дела РФ в преддверии единого дня голосования 8 сентября.#Выборы #Мосгордума pic.twitter.com/WNTiiLeMR5 — ВМЕСТЕ-РФ (@VmesteRF) August 8, 2019