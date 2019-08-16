EU joins UN in wildlife protection

World Wildlife Conference: EU pushes for better protection of the world’s most threatened species

CITES #CoP18 kicks off in Geneva this weekend – maybe literally. There’s some tough calls for more robust responses by countries. A sense that people have had enough of ‘not good enough’. https://t.co/bKFLWlRZIO — WildCrime (@WildCrimePro) August 14, 2019

The EU will join other parties at the 18th Conference of the Parties (CoP18) to the UN Convention on Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), starting in Geneva, Switzerland, this weekend to take additional measures to protect the world’s most threatened species against over-exploitation through international trade. CITES is a global treaty that seeks to make international trade in wildlife sustainable and to coun

A major international meeting on wildlife trade, CITES CoP18, begins this weekend in Geneva. Over the next two weeks decisions will be made impacting thousands of animal and plant species https://t.co/S4mCRpuyoS — WWF News (@WWFnews) August 16, 2019

The EU will push for more effective implementation of existing rules, including through a proposed Resolution on measures for ensuring the legality of trade under the Convention. In line with its priorities under the EU Action Plan against Wildlife Trafficking, at CoP18 the EU will promote better enforcement of the Convention’s provisions by all Parties, in particular by those countries that repeatedly fail to implement their obligations and which may need additional support to avoid trade sanctions as a matter of last resort.

Some 56 proposals to strengthen the global wildlife trade regime will be discussed during the upcoming Conference of the 183 state parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in Geneva.https://t.co/D7sPr5avqZ — swissinfo.ch (@swissinfo_en) August 13, 2019

This is an absolute must to address illegal poaching and trafficking affecting elephants, rhinoceroses, tigers, pangolins and rosewood. The adoption of a new ‘Strategic Vision’ for CITES for the years 2021 to 2030 will provide an opportunity to consolidate and clarify the role of CITES in the broader context of international environmental governance. This also includes the post-2020 biodiversity framework that is being developed in parallel under the Convention on Biological Diversity.