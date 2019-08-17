Juncker urgently hospitalised

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has interrupted his summer holiday in Austria to be urgently submitted to hospital to remove his gallbladder.

According to the press-release of the European Commission services, “had to shorten his holiday in Austria for medical reasons. He was taken back to Luxembourg where he will undergo an urgent cholecystectomy [surgical removal of the gallbladder].”

Recovery from cholecystectomy might take from two up to eight weeks, dependent on the type of surgery performed in each specific case. In case of laparoscopic surgery with minor cuts, the period will take less time, than from a conventional open surgery.

Jean-Claude Juncker va subir une opération "urgente" https://t.co/du59F9UcZf — euronews en français (@euronewsfr) August 17, 2019

Cholecystectomy removal is a relatively common and straightforward procedure. It is possible to live an active life without a gallbladder. However the multiple complications are also possible, depending to each individual situation.

Jean-Claude Juncker drunk that he has to be held up and can hardly walk?

This is the @LUnionEuropenne pic.twitter.com/R3ktndUa1s @RadioCanadaInfo — Luc M 🇨🇦 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Bonjour-Hi Hi-Hello (@LucMatte9) July 13, 2018

The former Luxembourg Prime Minister, whose health has been a subject of numerous speculations for years, will conclude his mandate as the head of the European Commission and pass the responsibility to the German Ursula von der Leyen on October 31.

Jean-Claude Juncker responds with "Nice try!" after our Brussels correspondent asked Ursula von der Leyen, the nominee to lead the EU Commission, how she would deal with Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/izk32v7dI1 — euronews (@euronews) July 4, 2019