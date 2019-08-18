Open Arms: 27 migrants allowed ashore

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has agreed to let ashore 27 migrants from Mediterranean NGO rescue ship Open Arms, all of them claim that they are “unaccompanied teenagers”.

Those who claim they are minors were allowed to disembark on the Italian island of Lampedusa after more than sixteen days at sea, and considerable international pressure, however so far only six EU state expressed readiness to welcome some of the passengers on the vessel navigating under Spanish flag.

The European Commission has confirmed that six EU member states are willing to take migrants from the Open Arms rescue ship. They are France, Germany, Romania, Portugal, Spain and Luxembourg. The ship's been waiting off the Italian coast since early August. pic.twitter.com/j4KhGB8lBc — DW Europe (@dw_europe) August 16, 2019

At present there are more than 500 million Africans without birth certificate or/and passport, according to the World Bank, subsequently their age can be estimated only approximately through medical tests in cases it is requested by prosecution. Among those without birth certificate 494 million are in sub-Saharan Africa.

26% of the world’s refugee population is in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Week in Numbers pic.twitter.com/J0M8QGvlL2 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) February 22, 2019

Reportedly more than 100 migrants remain on board the Spanish rescue ship Open Arms, and the NGO insists on Lampedusa (Italy) landing.

It's been about two weeks, but 134 migrants are still stuck aboard rescue ship Open Arms as Salvini dismisses health fears and blocks docking on Italy’s shores https://t.co/nm4mIzl1Ee pic.twitter.com/3GGfzJvbz7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 17, 2019