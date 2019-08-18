Open Arms refuses to navigate to Spain

The Mediterranean Open Arms migrant rescue vessel has firmly rejected an offer of a safe port in Spain, explaining that the six day journey to Algeciras would be too risky for the passengers, whose moods have been already critical.

Today, ignoring the maritime border, some of 107 migrants have been jumping off the vessel and attempting to swim towards Lampedusa in refusal to respect the concept of border as such, demonstrating their determination to enter Italy. The NGO Open Arms has been flexing mussels, signaling to Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, that his orders don’t mean anything to them, while international players, supporting illegal migration are more powerful than a sovereign state.

VIDEO: Migrants aboard a rescue boat off the Italian island of Lampedusa jump into the sea in a frantic bid to reach shore. Tempers are fraying as Italy's hard-line interior minister refuses to let the Open Arms boat dock. Read more here: https://t.co/0LdHJSCJek pic.twitter.com/6ieJNKD9rg — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) August 18, 2019

In his turn Salvini has used social media to expose the Spanish offer to point out it was made to cast him as a “racist”. He accused those 27 migrants who were allowed to disembark on humanitarian grounds of lying about their age and their illnesses.

🔴Mi riferiscono da Lampedusa che dei 27 immigrati per i quali è stato ordinato lo sbarco in quanto minorenni, già 8 si sono dichiarati maggiorenni! Vedremo gli altri…

Dopo i “malati immaginari”, ecco i “minorenni immaginari”!

Mentre altri cedono, io non cambio idea. — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 17, 2019

“They told me from Lampedusa that out of the 27 immigrants for whom the landing was ordered are minors, 8 have already declared themselves older! We will see others …

After the “imaginary sick”, here are the “imaginary minors”!

While others give in, I don’t change my mind.” Salvini wrote.

#ULTIMAHORA Recibimos #OpenArms orden del centro de coordinación marítimo España de dirigirnos a #Algeciras puerto a más de 5 días de navegación y solicitamos confirmación de esta información, mientras atendemos a las 107 personas a bordo tras 17 días de espera. pic.twitter.com/xEzEDnUN3m — Open Arms (@openarms_fund) August 18, 2019

“We do not accept Spain as a port to go because we are in a state of extreme humanitarian emergency. What they need is to be disembarked now,” Open Arms NGO spokesperson said.

Algunos migrantes del Open Arms se lanzan al mar para tratar de llegar a Lampedusa#MarDeHambrehttps://t.co/7kRp3JLNRB pic.twitter.com/9b0Ie34qLj — Elda González🎗❤️💛💜 (@alynmon) August 18, 2019

The migrants, most of whom are from Sub-Saharan Africa, were collected off the coast of Libya by the Open Arms NGO vessel navigating under Spanish flag, , transported upon their own initiative to Italy, and from the moment of arrival to Lampedusa island. they have been waiting for the permission to disembark.

#UPDATE Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez "today ordered the port of Algeciras to be ready to receive the boat Open Arms," his office said in a statement. It cited the "urgent situation" on the vessel and Italy's "inconceivable" refusal to allow it to dock pic.twitter.com/gqBMdSWSkg — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 18, 2019