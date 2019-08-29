Stromboli eruption safety concerns

Italy Stromboli volcano in Mediterranean has erupted for the second time in two months, sending huge plumes of smoke and forming ash clouds in the air.

WATCH: A giant plume of smoke filled the sky after the eruption of Italy's #Stromboli volcano. There were no immediate reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/S9C6wsYjR3 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 29, 2019

No injuries have been reported on the island, though local officials have advised tourists and nearby residents to remain cautious. As the eruption occurred, witnesses to the event took some incredible footage.

Stromboli erupted in what local authorities in Italy considered might be classified a “paroxysmal event.” This is where a pyroclastic flow — a rapid moving plume of gas, rock, and volcanic ash — is shot out from the volcano. Italy‘s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the smoke plume reached a height of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles).

#Stromboli volcano has erupted once again! It last erupted on 3rd of July..there is a correlation between low solar activity and increased volcanic & earthquake activity.pic.twitter.com/6Tw8IBPxLq — UK Weather Updates (@UKWX_) August 28, 2019

Elena Schiera, who enjoyed sailing on a boat with her family near the island when the volcano erupted, shared several videos of their escape from the cloud of smoke. “All of a sudden we heard a loud bang and saw a large black cloud spewing out of the Stromboli crater and pouring into the sea,” she told CNN.

Wenn einem die Natur mal schnell vor Augen führt, wie klein und machtlos man ist. #Strombolihttps://t.co/8yxgKO6Ewp via @20min — Silvio Foiera ن (@SilFoiera) August 29, 2019