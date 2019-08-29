Salvini blames Brussels influences

Italian League party leader Matteo Salvini said the emerging new government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) had been “born in Brussels to get rid of that pain in the neck Salvini“. (Image: archive).

“Today, “coincidentally”, the German ex-commissioner Oettinger speaks and says that Brussels is ready to do anything to help this government be born and reward it” he added.

Salvini added that Prime minister designate Giuseppe Conte “is the first member of the PD”, that “if they change the security and migrant decrees they’ll do Italians wrong”, and that the new government was “one of seats and posts, and I’m not giving up”.

Salvini also confirmed his determination to conduct “Italians First!” policy “forever“, and wherever he and Lega party serves his country.

