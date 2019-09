The embattled Hong Kong leader announced on September 4 that she was withdrawing a controversial extradition bill that would have given Beijing the power to move people away into Republic of China‘s legal system. The bill that sparked the huge ongoing anti-government protests, which are now in their third month, but abandoning the bill for a time being does not remove it from the agenda.

BREAKING: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces withdrawal of extradition bill that sparked months of protests. — The Associated Press (@AP) September 4, 2019