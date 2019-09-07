Johnson: forced to delay Brexit again

Westminster including a number of former Conservatives expelled from the party, are preparing legal action in case the Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to request Brussels to delay Brexit beyond October 31.

UK's House of Lords approves legislation aimed at blocking a possible no-deal #Brexit

A bill imposing to request an extension of the UK‘s departure date to avoid a no-deal Brexit on 31 October is set to gain royal assent.

But the PM has said he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than ask for a delay.

Corbyn and his friends in Parliament don’t trust you to make this decision – but I do. Let’s put it to the people: more delay with Corbyn’s #SurrenderBill, or Brexit delivered on October 31st 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/q8tIwDMkcH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 5, 2019

Now the Members of Parliament have formed a legal team and are willing to go to court to enforce the legislation, if necessary.

The cross-party bill – which requires the Prime minister to extend the Brexit deadline to next year (January 2020) unless Parliament agrees a deal with the EU by 19 October – was approved on Friday.

However the bill requires approval from Queen Elizabeth II. The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands firmly against this initiative, and vows to deliver Brexit according to the referendum results, in full respect of democracy.