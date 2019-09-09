ESA Aschbacher calls for investing in space

At opening of the #PhiWeek2019 the Director of Earth Observation Programmes Josef Aschbacher called for investing in European space industries, ensuring the EU leadership in space.

#Phiweek @AschbacherJosef call #EU to invest in #ESA ensuring its leadership in innovation to benefit of economies and societies. pic.twitter.com/UTfiN0Durz — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) September 9, 2019

The European Earth observation mission is a unique project, assembling the creative family of Space innovators, EU enthusiasts and Earth Science lovers, however it goes far beyond the fascination with starts, and space, it is enhancing progress, preserving planet, bestowing wealth to businesses and societies.

The #PhiWeek provides an excellent platform for exploration of the latest applications of transformative technologies affecting Science Innovation and FutureEO missions and services; Connecting with innovation ecosystems and emerging EO players, including for example data scientists, deep tech innovators, large ICT corporates and startups; gather and foster emerging EO Open Science communities.

#PhiWeek2019 is also a momentum of inspiration of early career scientists, entrepreneurs, citizens and dreamers by showcasing the scientific and business opportunities related to Open Science and FutureEO.