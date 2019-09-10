New EU Commission team announced
The new head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen named her 27-strong team on September 10, attributing to Margrethe Vestager (Denmark) the EU Competition Commissioner portfolio, and appointing an Irishman in charge of settling future trade relations with the UK.
The team of Ursula von der Leyen will take office on November 1, assuming they receive the approval from the European Parliament.
Von der Leyen team is closer to gender balance with 13 women and 14 men, which is an improvement vis-à-vis dominated by men Juncker‘s Commission.