Italy insists on change of Dublin rules

On his first visit to Brussels after becoming head of a government backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star and center-left Democratic Party (PD), Giuseppe Conte repeated calls for changes to migration regulations. (Image: archive).

Lo staff della presidente Ursula von der Leyen certifica il flop del giro del premier a Bruxelles: «Come atteso, nessun esito concreto». Il premier fa il pieno di chiacchiere e «auspici» su flessibilità e immigrazione. https://t.co/dIVwn5Wheh — La Verità (@LaVeritaWeb) September 12, 2019

Past governments made similar requests, causing prolonged disputes with the European Union.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visited Brussels on September 11 in Brussels to meet with the president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

