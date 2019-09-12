Italy insists on change of Dublin rules
On his first visit to Brussels after becoming head of a government backed by the anti-establishment 5-Star and center-left Democratic Party (PD), Giuseppe Conte repeated calls for changes to migration regulations. (Image: archive).
Past governments made similar requests, causing prolonged disputes with the European Union.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visited Brussels on September 11 in Brussels to meet with the president-designate of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.