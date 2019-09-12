Brexit: Sassoli vows to defend EU interest

“We want an agreement but we are aware that an agreement without a backstop wouldn’t work,” the speaker of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said at a news conference in Brussels.

“We are willing to go back to the original EU proposal which is that a backstop will only be added for Northern Ireland.”

The European Union reacted on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments indicating that he was willing to preserve an all-Ireland economy for checks on animals and food products, a single electricity market and travel zone.