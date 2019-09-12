Brexit: Sassoli vows to defend EU interest

Posted on by Leave a comment

“We want an agreement but we are aware that an agreement without a backstop wouldn’t work,” the speaker of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said at a news conference in Brussels.

We are willing to go back to the original EU proposal which is that a backstop will only be added for Northern Ireland.

The European Union reacted on the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s comments indicating that he was willing to preserve an all-Ireland economy for checks on animals and food products, a single electricity market and travel zone.

tagged with , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s