EU and British negotiators will continue talks next week, a UK government spokeswoman said in conclusion of the latest round of talks in Brussels.

🇪🇺🇬🇧 @JunckerEU will have a working lunch with @BorisJohnson on Monday, 16 September, in Luxembourg. — Mina Andreeva (@Mina_Andreeva) September 13, 2019

“The UK has presented some ideas on an all-island SPS (animals and food products) solution. Further discussions between teams will take place next week,” the spokesperson said.

Very constructive meeting this morning with @Europarl_EN group leaders for an update on #Brexit. Under the leadership of @EP_President Sassoli & with the support of #Brexit Steering Group, the role of the #EP will remain crucial. Here is my statement👇https://t.co/utwvmckOmF — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) September 12, 2019