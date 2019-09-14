Belgium Reynders not “aware” of inquiry

Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders said that he was not aware of a preliminary judicial inquiry against him following allegations of corruption and money laundering.

After a preliminary investigation, the public prosecutor must decide whether there are sufficient indications against Reynders whether or not to forward the file to the Brussels public prosecutor general, because Reynders is a Minister.

De Tijd newspaper was able to view the official report drawn up by the police about the interrogation of the former State Security agent. It states that from 1 March 2007 to 1 March 2018 the man worked for State Security, especially in the economic section. In this position, the former secret agent claims to have become acquainted with various corruption and money laundering practices through informants and research work.

In his interrogation, the ex-secret agent refers, among other things, to a series of government contracts and government purchases, such as the construction of the Belgian Embassy in Kinshasa, which, according to him, involved bribes. Among other things, he made statements about bribery by arms dealers and a Congolese election candidate.

The secret agent’s accusations were also directed against a long-standing confidant of Reynders, who was also an adviser to his cabinet.

“Perhaps this is again a montage of the same evil man who keeps trying to damage,” reacts John Hendrickx, Reynders spokesperson. This month Reynders has been nominated as a EU Commissioner by Ursula von der Leyen. Along with the other candidates he is awaiting the approval of the European Parliament.

