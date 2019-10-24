MEPs condemn Ankara military intervention in Syria

MEPs strongly condemned the unilateral Turkish military intervention in northeast Syria, urging Ankara to withdraw all of its forces from Syrian territory.

In a resolution, adopted on October 24 by show of hands, MEPs warn that Turkey’s intervention in northeast Syria is a grave violation of international law, undermining the stability and security of the region as a whole.

Since Ankara launched its military invasion, alongside a high number of civilian and military casualties, at least 300 000 citizens have been displaced, underline MEPs, quoting United Nations sources. MEPs advocate that a UN-led security zone should be established in northern Syria.

They firmly reject Turkish plans to establish so-called "safe zone" along the border in north-east

Parliament expressed its solidarity with the Kurdish people, underlining the important contribution of Kurdish-led forces, particularly that of women, in fighting Daesh. MEPs are extremely concerned over reports that hundreds of ISIS prisoners escaped from camps in northern Syria amid the Turkish offensive, which increases the risk of a resurgence of the terrorist group.