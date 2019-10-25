EU Brexit talks to resume next week

The European Union has agreed to the UK request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new exact date, offering to Westminster sufficient time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal for a snap election. (Image above: Michel Barnier,  archive)

There was full agreement on the need for an extension,” an EU official said after ambassadors discussed postponing the deadline, less than a week before the agreed date of October 31.

Work will continue over the weekend” and the envoys will meet again in Brussels on October 28-29, the civil servant said.

