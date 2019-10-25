Alorsa presents 232 carats diamond

Alrosademonstrated a unique rough diamond weighing over 232 carats, the largest gem-quality specimen found in more than three years, at Udacnhaya kimberlite pipe in Yakutia on October 19, Russia’s diamond company said in a statement.

“Such large gem-quality crystals are extremely rare. Of course, they are present at Alrosa‘s deposits, but we have not seen them since 2016, when two diamonds weighing over 200 carats were extracted,” Deputy CEO Evgeny Agureev was quoted by Russian TASS agency.

Udachnaya kimberlite pipe discovered in 1955 is one of the largest primary diamond deposits in Yakutia and globally. Its diamond output reached 2.385 mln carats in nine months of 2019.

An octahedron has yellowish hue and several chips, the company added. (Image: illustration)