Ukraine caught in U.S. domestic debate

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (pictured) said Russia sees “similar symptoms in U.S. attempts to persuade allies… that Russia will make attempts to meddle in their domestic affairs”. Political forces in the United States are trying to use Ukraine to achieve their own goals, Sergei Ryabkov said at the meeting with the participants in the annual scientific and educational program of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

Senior diplomat chides US for failing to timely notify Moscow of Russians’ arrests:https://t.co/8JUldKYzzX pic.twitter.com/lFh9hR98vu — TASS (@tassagency_en) October 25, 2019

“Everything that has been going on recently around U.S.-Ukrainian contacts cannot be considered otherwise than another attempt to use external circumstances for domestic political purposes,” he said. “We see similar symptoms in US attempts to persuade its allies, which defer to Washington’s opinion, that Russia will make attempts to meddle in their domestic affairs.”

Ryabkov has underlined that such accusations have not grounds: “We have proposed more than once to discuss such issues in a calm and professional atmosphere. There are specialists who understand better than diplomats what the use of information and communication technologies for illegal and unacceptable purposes means,” the diplomat underlined.

23 House Republicans have yet to back a movement to condemn House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) for deliberately fabricating a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky. Read the LIST here: https://t.co/BlS5YqHlYk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 21, 2019

The Democratic Party of the the U.S. House of Representatives announced on September 24 the launch of impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. The proposal came after reports emerged in the media that Trump had allegedly attempted to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky to take actions, which would help the incumbent U.S. president to get reelected for a second mandate in 2020.