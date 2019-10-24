UK obligation to assign EU Commissioner

According to existing. EU Treaties the UK has an obligation to assign a candidate for a Commissioner to join European Commission next mandate team. In case Britons are still members of the European Union after October 31, they have to align with their legal obligations, and join the team.

"I would ask the UK to send a Commissioner". Speaking in Helsinki this morning, Ursula von der Leyen confirms she will ask the UK Government to put forward a Commissioner candidate if Brexit is delayed beyond 31st October. pic.twitter.com/fPUGekB9u8 — Philip Sime (@PhilipSime) October 24, 2019

Britain will have to propose a candidate for a commissioner in the next European Commission if it still is a member of the European Union after October 31 next head of the institution Ursula von der Leyen said.

The outgoing EU executive of Jean-Claude Juncker is supposed to conclude the five-year term on October 31, although a delay is imminent because the new Commission is still missing commissioners from France, Hungary and Romania.

Under the EU Treaty each of the 28 member-states has to delegate one commissioner.

Ursula von der Leyen reminded the UK about the obligations the EU membership imposes on the UK government.