Queen Elisabeth switch to fake fur
Queen Elizabeth abandons real fur garments, from now onwards all the outfits will be decorated with fake fur only, the Buckingham Palace announced.
“As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake fur“, the royal spokesperson said.
However, the palace acknowledged “the Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe,” alluding that the decision does not mean the long-reigning monarch will dispose of real fur items she already owns, the Associated Press It also means that the animal rights activists were overly enthusiastic when they presumed the monarch will go “fur-free”, nevertheless it is a huge step forward, a milestone in evolution, indicating the direction of development of cruelty free fashion industry.
