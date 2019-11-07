Queen Elisabeth switch to fake fur

Queen Elizabeth abandons real fur garments, from now onwards all the outfits will be decorated with fake fur only, the Buckingham Palace announced.

“As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake fur“, the royal spokesperson said.

We’re raising a glass of gin and Dubonnet to the Queen's compassionate decision to go fur-free. In 2019, no one can justify subjecting animals to the agony of being caged for life or caught in steel traps, electrocuted, and skinned for toxic fur items: https://t.co/mIL9aq9wze pic.twitter.com/zh5keyhTHJ — PETA UK (@PETAUK) November 5, 2019

However, the palace acknowledged “the Queen will continue to re-wear existing outfits in her wardrobe,” alluding that the decision does not mean the long-reigning monarch will dispose of real fur items she already owns, the Associated Press It also means that the animal rights activists were overly enthusiastic when they presumed the monarch will go “fur-free”, nevertheless it is a huge step forward, a milestone in evolution, indicating the direction of development of cruelty free fashion industry.

Buckingham Palace: Queen's New Outfits Won't Use Real Fur https://t.co/YtvGZylMq0 pic.twitter.com/zmLoNhmxdl — The Voice of America (@VOANews) November 6, 2019

`