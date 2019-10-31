Juncker hospitalised again

Jean-Claude Juncker, the incumbent president of the European Commission, is to undergo aneurysm surgery on November 11, the press service announced on October 31. 

He will undergo surgery on 11 November to treat an aneurysm,” Commission spokesperson said. However she did not provide for further details of the diagnosis.

An EU official said the surgery had been scheduled for weeks and Juncker has been restricted in travelling, receiving medical advice to avoid flights.

The apparent fading health of Juncker, 64, a former Luxembourg Prime minister, has been nourishing a great deal of speculation while numerous scenes. depicting his difficulty to walk were circulating through social media.

During summer holidays he has undergone the removal of the gallbladder in an emergency operation, transported by helicopter to his native Luxembourg from a vacation destination in the Austrian mountains. The hospitalisation prevented Juncker to participate in G7 Summit in Biarritz, France.

