Putin in Hungary: “hysteria” and “conspiracy”

“Stirring up political hysteria around President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Budapest, liberal Hungarian and international media outlets would have you believe their conspiracy theories instead of seeing PM Orbán’s meetings with the Russian President for what they really are: Hungary looking out for its own national interest.

“Otherwise known as “diplomacy.”

“In recent years, annual meetings between Prime Minister Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin have become customary for a reason: Both countries have interests in maintaining political and economic relations on the best possible terms and with transparency. For Hungary, good relations with Russia are clearly in our national interest – a fundamental criteria that has guided the Orbán Governments’ policy decisions over the last nine years.

“For example, Russia currently supplies around sixty percent of Hungary’s energy needs. Energy security is a core national interest. It’s not the only factor at play, but if it were, it would be good enough reason for tending carefully to that relationship.

“The international, liberal media, however, supported by domestic operatives, have been trying hard to sell a different story about these regular Hungary-Russia meetings that is not only absurd but also shows clear symptoms of chronic, incurable hypocrisy. These “activists” peddle their conspiracy theories instead of seeing the Orbán-Putin meeting for what it really is: the government looking out for the Hungarian people and Hungary’s national interest.”

