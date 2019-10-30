Russia doubts Al-Baghdadi death

Defense ministry of Russian Federation has no tangible proof that Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in the U.S. operartion and doubts that such an operation has ever taken place, the ministry’s spokesma Igor Konashenkov said.

Russia has no official confirmation of Al-Baghdadi elimination – Kremlin spokesmanhttps://t.co/uHWZMyah6t — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 29, 2019

“Russia’s Defense Ministry has no reliable information about an operation by U.S. forces in the Turkey-controlled part of the Idlib de-escalation zone aimed at another extermination of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,” spokesperson said.

General Konashenkov added that the fact that the number of those who annouced their participation in al-Baghdadi’s extermination shared contradictory details of the operation, casting doubt that such an operation ever took place.

“We know nothing about any assistance to the flight of US aircraft to the Idlib de-escalation zone’s airspace in the course of this operation,” Konashenkov continued. Yet another report about the extermination of al-Baghdadi can hardly influence the situation in Syria, Konashenkov explained.

The idea that politicians need to be briefed on a military operation while young men &women are risking their lives is ridiculous. When I was Speaker, there were operations I wasn't briefed on until over. Pelosi knows this, but couldn't resist an opportunity to attack Pres. Trump pic.twitter.com/09gXilIxK5 — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) October 28, 2019

“After Islamic State was ultimately defeated by the Syrian government army with support of the Russia aerospace forces in early 2018, yet another ‘death’ of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will have no impact either on the situation in Syria or on the actions of terrorists staying in Idlib,” he said.

No airstrikes by the U.S . air force or by the US-led coalition have been reported from Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone in the recent days, Konashenkov clarified.

“No airstrikes by either US air forces of the so-called international coalition have been registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone on Saturday and over the recent days,” Konashenkov said.

Furthermore Russian Defense Ministry said it doubted that al-Baghdadi could be hiding on a territory controlled by Jabhat al-Nusra in Idlib.