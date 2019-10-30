Chile: EU deplores loss of life

“The European Union recognises the relevance of the recent demonstrations in Chile and its people’s legitimate demands, noting also the latest decisions of the President on a social package and changes in his government, as well as the cancellation of the COP 25 and APEC Summits”reads the statement by the spokesperson of the European External Action Service on the latest developments in Chile.

On the latest developments in Chile 🇨🇱 : the EU 🇪🇺 is ready to support the Chileans in their aspirations to move towards a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive development. https://t.co/6utFrUkhxh — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) October 30, 2019

“We deplore the loss of life and reject any violence. Human rights must be respected in all circumstances and any breach should be duly investigated. In this context, the decision of the Chilean government to request the presence of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and of other human rights organisations is important.

Violence erupts in #Santiago as protesters try to reach #Chile's Presidential Palace pic.twitter.com/ZVswgYG9ZC — Ruptly (@Ruptly) October 30, 2019

“The lifting of the state of emergency and the government’s intention to launch a broad dialogue with all Chileans could be conducive to effective responses to the expectations of the citizens.

“As a longstanding partner and friend of Chile, the European Union is ready to support the Chileans in their aspirations to move towards a more sustainable, equitable and inclusive development.”

Clashes at demonstrations in the capital of Santiago have left at least 20 people dead and led to the resignation of eight key ministers from Pinera’s cabinet.

The Chilean President has now canceled the hosting of the economic APEC forum and COP25 environmental summit, which were both due to take place later this year.