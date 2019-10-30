EU congratulates new IAEA Director

The European Union congratulates Rafael Mariano Grossi of Argentina on his appointment as the new Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

IAEA plays a crucial role in upholding nuclear safety and security, a rules-based global order, effective multilateralism, and implementation of public international law, as well as in monitoring and verifying Iran’s nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

As a strong supporter of the IAEA, the European Union is looking forward to supporting the work of the new Director-General and further enhancing good cooperation with the Agency, including towards the preservation and full implementation of the JCPoA.

Grossi came ahead of Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta to become director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the death of the former head, Japan’s Yukiya Amano in July.

The election of Grossi, Argentina’s ambassador to the IAEA, comes at a critical era for the Vienna-based agency as Iran is decreasing its commitments under the landmark 2015 deal.

