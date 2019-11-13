New Commissioners-designate awaiting hearing

Commissioners-designate Olivér Várhelyi (Hungary), Adina-Ioana Vălean (Romania) and Thierry Breton (France) will receive the audition in Parliament on November 14 in Brussels. (Image above: illustration).

Each candidate commissioner is invited to a live-streamed, three-hour hearing in front of the committee or committees responsible for their proposed portfolio.

Hearings of new Commissioners-designate on Thursday 14 November: https://t.co/2jrPuB8BqT#EPHearings2019 — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) November 13, 2019

The procedure will take place before the European Parliament votes the new European Commission headed by Ursula von der Leyen into office, parliamentary committees assess the suitability of all commissioners-designate.

Parliament’s legal affairs committee identified conflicts of interests with two earlier candidates – László Trócsányi (Hungary) and Rovana Plumb (Romania) – while Sylvie Goulard (France) did not receive the support of the internal market and industry committees for the post of internal market commissioner. As a result, the three candidates had to be withdrawn and new candidates were proposed.