Romania promises bear protection

The Ministry of the Environment in Romania promised to keep the brown bear under strict protection by carrying out a national strategy that deals with the threats affecting them: habitat destruction, climate change and human conflict.

BREAKING! The Ministry of the Environment in Romania promised to keep the brown bear under strict protection by carrying out a national strategy that deals with the threats affecting them: habitat destruction, climate change and human conflict. #saynototrophyhunting

© VIER PFOTEN pic.twitter.com/w0OUmz1Nno — FOUR PAWS (@fourpawsint) November 22, 2019

Four bears were hit by car recently, with the last such an incident occurring on November 21 in the evening, on the E60 road in the Gaiesti village in Mures county.

On November 16 another bear was hit by a car, and then shot dead after a day of agony on the road. His injures did not allow him to move, and local authorities were unwilling to transport him to veterinarians.

The cruelty caused public outrage.

However the huntering lobby strated to ciruclate the information insisting there is overpopulation of bears in Romania. Claiming that three people were killed by bears in separate accidents. The scientific community has not stepped forward with their opinion so far.

Romania’s road safety performance improved by 4% between 2017 and 2018. However, Romania is still at the bottom of the EU performance list, with 96 deaths per million inhabitants last year.

In year 2017 1951 persons lost life in car accisents in Romania, among them 733 pedastrians.

Is the population of pedastirans in Romania also “overcrowded”?