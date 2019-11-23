Sentsov to receive Sakharov prize in Strasbourg

Ukrainian film director and human rights activist Oleg (43) will visit the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 26 November to receive in persona the 2018 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Oleg Sentsov is finally receiving the #SakharovPrize in person for his courage in support of dignity, democracy, justice and human rights – values that we all share. We are delighted to meet and honour him in person. #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/GwPM0zDm6w — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) November 21, 2019

When Parliament’s Human rights prize was awarded last year, Sentsov was in prison in Russia serving 20 years, convicted of terrorism for setting fires to the doors of the offices of the ruling United Russia party in Crimea, and plotting to blow up a monument to Lenin. Sentsov became world famous due to 145 days hunger strike, which evoked a lot of sympathies, and reactions among public, supporting an international campaign for his release.

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, 2018 #sakharov Prize laureate, discusses with MEPs 25 Nov 19.00 – 20.30. Watch: https://t.co/SkcGiaLKUi — DEVE Committee Press (@EP_Development) November 22, 2019

After serving five years he became one of thirty-five Ukrainian citizens released by Russia in exchange for Ukraine freeing an equal number of Russians.

We are very glad at the release of #OlegSentsov. The Ukrainian filmmaker spent almost six years in prison in Russia, his only ‘crime’: fighting for freedom of expression as a fundamental human right and the basis for democracy. We wish him all the best for now and the future. pic.twitter.com/C35Fhe0qiU — Berlinale (@berlinale) September 9, 2019