Italy faces uninterrupted migrant flows

The ship Ocean Viking has docked in the Italian port of Messina, carrying 213 migrants collected at sea.The operation happened in parallel with the efforts of the other NGOs, also transporting groups of migrants to Italy from African coast. (Imqge: illustration).

UPDATE: the #OceanViking has just been assigned #Messina in Sicily as a place of safety to disembark 213 survivors rescued in the central Mediterranean this week.

As weather deteriorates, we hope the people rescued by #OpenArms and #AitaMari will soon be allowed to disembark too. pic.twitter.com/l4T4oEBkS4 — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) November 23, 2019

A charity rescue NGO vessel brought 213 migrants to coast to Italy after being granted permission to dock in the port of Messina, motivating request by the poor weather conditions.

The migrants had been boarded by the Ocean Viking in three acts rescue operation.A pregnant woman with twins had already been evacuated from the ship by helicopter.

Taking into consideration the situation of the migrant flows to Italy, the government, long with Germany, France and Malta jointly applied to the European Commission to initiate the relocation of these migrants, according to the Italian Interior Ministry.

Italian authorities have also agreed to grant another NGO vessel – the Open Arms – access to a port to disembark 62 African migrants, the founder of the Spanish rescue mission said .

In spite of the seaosn rough conditions at sea, the flow of migrants from Africa has a steady growth.

“The NGOs orders and the Interior Ministry obeys: 62 immigrants land in Taranto and 78 others in Pozzallo. Government of incapable and calabraghe! With the ports open, more landings, more departures, more deaths at sea and more business for traffickers. Shame! #portichiusi” Matteo Salvini wrote in his Twitter micro blog.

🔴 INCAPACI E CALABRAGHE!

Le Ong ordinano e il Viminale obbedisce: 62 immigrati sbarcano a Taranto e altri 78 a Pozzallo. Governo di incapaci e calabraghe! Con i porti aperti più sbarchi, più partenze, più morti in mare e più affari per i trafficanti. Vergogna!#portichiusi 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/HUkJ3Qqb7r — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) November 25, 2019

After Lega leqder Matteo Salvini has left the government, the NGOs expericend a great releif, and dobouled their efforts to transport migrnats from Libyan coasts to Europe. According to the existing Dublin rules, the country which hosts the migrants first has full responsibility to provide for them in accordqnce with international obligations and standards.

Matteo Salvini may be right. A new study shows that rescue operations in the central Mediterranean sea increased the number of crossings and did not reduce the number of deaths. My @bopinion column. https://t.co/oQUVG9g9MO — Ferdinando Giugliano (@FerdiGiugliano) November 25, 2019