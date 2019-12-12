EU extends Russian sanctions

European Union leaders intend to extend sanctions against Russia over Crimea and Moscow’s involvement in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the European diplomats say. (Image above: Crimea bridge at night)

As a strong supporter of 🇺🇦 sovereignty and territorial integrity, 🇦🇺 co-sponsored & voted ✅ on 🇺🇦 resolution on the problem of militarisation of #Crimea at #UNGA @MFA_Ukraine #CrimeaisUkraine https://t.co/nUXT93scZT — Aus Emb Ukraine (@AUinUA) December 12, 2019

According to EU diplomats the European Council will confirm its united support for Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity, and continue policy of the duration of the economic sanctions against Russian Federation.

#Polyanskiy: It's hard to comprehend what goals pursue authors of draft resolution on #Crimea , if they insist that for 2nd yr in a row we waste our time on considering a politicized provocative text based on allegations, speculations & fact distortions. 🔗https://t.co/wD3oUmz8Zj pic.twitter.com/1JaU07sfMR — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) December 9, 2019

Recently French President Macron has stepped forward in favour of rethinking the strategy vis-à-vis Russia, and some influential EU countries, namely Italy and Germany, have powerful lobbies pushing for effective relations with Moscow.