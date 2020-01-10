EU focus on counter-terrorism in Iraq
The Minister of foreign affairs discussed the latest developments in Iraq. The diplomats have been assessing the consequences of the recent escalation of tension and major security incidents in Iraq and its impact on the entire the region. They also considered the impact of these developments on the international coalition engaged in the fight against Da’esh.
Ministers have exchanged views on possible ways to de-escalate tensions both in the short and long term.
Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, invited to the Council has assessed the discussion with Foreign Ministers as important.
He expressed the opinion of a profound need to continue to support Iraq, fighting international terrorism, and stay united in face of the threat.