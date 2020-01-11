Sassoli cancels Catalan MEP mandate

The European Parliament announced that jailed Catalan politician Oriol Junqueras is no longer Member, ending the protracted argument led by his supporters on his right for immunity, The move has deprived his electorate of hope he could be freed from prison cell due to his MEP status.

Junqueras was elected to the European parliament in May this year, but his term “ended with effect from January 3, 2020” after a decision by the Spanish electoral commission backed by a top court, EP speaker David Sassoli said.

The jailed pro-independence leader had just written to Sassoli (pictured) on December 10 to ask him to confirm his status as an MEP and thus to pressure Spain to keep him out of prison and allow him to take up his seat.

Enhorabuena al presidente @sanchezcastejon por su reelección y traslado mis mejores deseos para su nuevo Gobierno. España es un socio clave en la UE, trabajaremos juntos en esta nueva etapa y continuaremos nuestra estrecha colaboración por una Europa más justa, verde y social. pic.twitter.com/7j0ZdkdXxM — David Sassoli (@EP_President) January 7, 2020

The decision came days after congrtulating Pedro Sanchez, the Spain Socialist Prime Minister, with the election victory.

“Congratulations to President Sanchez Castejon for his re-election and transfer my best wishes to his new Government. Spain is a key partner in the EU, we will work together in this new stage and continue our close collaboration for a more just, green and social Europe“ Sassoli wrote on his Twitter micro blog to member of his European Socialist political family.