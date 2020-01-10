EU committed to save Iran nuclear deal

The EU foreign ministers confirmed the intention to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as nuclear deal, with Iran. We regret American decision to withdraw from JCPoA and I can not exclude that out attempts to preserve it will fail, but today Council was unanimous to do maximum to keep it, the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Borrell underlined the importance of the nuclear deal for the non-proliferation, pointing that without it Tehran would have had a nuclear weapons by now.

In an attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal Borrell invited his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to Brussels.

EU diplomat regretted Tehran’s latest announcement to stop abiding to the deal and promised to keep working with all participants involved to find a diplomatic solution.

On the Iran issue the diplomats had discussions with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who has been invited to attend the Council. Borrell had also informed the Member States about the conversations he had with the Secretary of State of the United States Mike Pompeo, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif .