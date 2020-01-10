Baku clarifies position towards MEPs

Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement attributed to the spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva who commented on the information of the European Parliament declining to send an observer mission to Azerbaijan for the parliamentary elections, news Agency Trend reports.

MFA talks European Parliament's statement regarding parliamentary elections in #Azerbaijan https://t.co/w61Yke4I7J — Trend News Agency (@trend_en) January 10, 2020

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sent letters to the OSCE Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE, the CIS, GUAM, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and other international and regional organizations,” Abdullayeva said.

The Azerbaijani side sent an appeal to observe the parliamentary elections mainly to those organizations of which it is a member and participant, the spokesperson continued.

“Specifically, with regard to the information provided by the European Parliament (EP), I would like to emphasize that it is absolutely incorrect to consider this information circulated by the European Parliament as refusal of this structure to observe the elections”, Abdullayeva said.

She explained that Azerbaijan does not have any obligations to the European Parliament.

Abdullayeva said the information was provided in accordance with the procedural rules of the European Parliament, that is, it means that members of the European Parliament can personally attend and observe the elections, where the EP will not participate as an observer.

“I would like to note that in order to ensure transparency on the eve of all elections, the Central Election Commission regularly provides information on the registration of observers”, Abdullayeva said.

In the context of the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Azerbaijan’a parliament sent invitation letters to the parliamentary delegations and the Parliamentary Assemblies of which Azerbaijan is a member, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.