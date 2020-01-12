Iran: UK Ambassador arrest

EU top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his serious concerns by arrest of the British Ambassador to Tehran H.E.Rob Macaire.

Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for deescalation and space for diplomacy. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 12, 2020

The British ambassador to Iran has denied taking part in demonstrations after he was held by Iranian authorities in the aftermath of Ukraine plane crash protests.

Rob Macaire made the statement on Twitter after the Iranian authorities detained him on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing radical actions.

“Thanks for the many goodwill messages. Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy. Normal to want to pay respects- some of victims were British. I left after 5 mins, when some started chanting” Ambassador wrote on his Twitter micorblog.

2/2

Detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries. See comments by Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. https://t.co/djpr99iSwI — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020

Britain’s Foreign Office confirmed on January 11 that the envoy in Tehran was briefly detained by Iranian authorities, denouncing the arrest as a “flagrant violation of international law”.

Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab calls brief detention of @HMATehran a “flagrant violation of international law.” Full statement: https://t.co/bcx5dYInUb — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) January 11, 2020

Earlier, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported that H.E.Rob Macaire was arrested for several hours in front of Amir Kabir University for inciting anti-government protesters.