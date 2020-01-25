EU Ambassador to London

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, announces the appointment of Mr. João Vale de Almeida, 62, as the first Head of the future EU Delegation to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This has been duly notified to the United Kingdom. Mr. Vale de Almeida will take up his new functions on 1 February 2020.

Honoured to be chosen as first Head of EU Delegation in the United Kingdom. Looking forward to working w/ 27 EU Member States Ambassadors in promoting EU interests and w/ UK authorities to implement WA & prepare future relationship https://t.co/CdWtnxXU6b — ValedeAlmeidaEU (@ValedeAlmeidaEU) January 24, 2020

As of that date, the United Kingdom will be a third country and as a consequence, the representation of the Union will be ensured by an EU Delegation.

João Vale de Almeida is a senior European Union diplomat, who served as EU Ambassador to the United Nations from 2015 to 2019, and previously as the first EU Ambassador to the United States of America, from 2010 to 2014.

Between 2004 and 2009, Vale de Almeida was the Head of Cabinet (Chief of staff and main adviser) for the European Commission President José Manuel Barroso. He accompanied President Barroso in all European Council meetings and ensured coordination with the private offices of Heads of State and Government in all 28 Member States of the EU. He was also the President’s Personal Representative for the negotiations on the Treaty of Lisbon and acted as his personal representative (sherpa) for G8 and G20 summits.